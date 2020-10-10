A new mother who suffered from postnatal depression has urged other women in the same situation to seek help.

Rebecca, from Northamptonshire, experienced anxiety and extremely low mood after the birth of her son Harry.

She said: "I got to a point where I thought Harry would be better off without me and he deserves a better mum than I could ever be."

Northamptonshire is one of 10 areas to trial a mental health hub to care for those with acute conditions.

To others facing mental health issues, Rebecca said: "Please reach out, because things will get better."

For information and support, you can visit the BBC Action Line.