CCTV pictures have captured the moment a police officer chased and caught a man carrying a knife in a busy town centre.

Police had reports of someone threatening members of the public in Northampton and sent patrol cars to Gold Street, where the suspect tried to run away but was tackled to the ground.

Northamptonshire Police said it demonstrated "the bravery police officers show every day in their dedication to protecting the public".

Andrew Griffin, 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton admitted to possession of an offensive weapon in public and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at the town's magistrates' court.