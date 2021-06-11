The mother of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old who died in a crash outside an RAF base, has said she is grateful but anxious after the prime minister spoke to President Biden about the case.

Anne Sacoolas, whose husband worked for a US intelligence agency, claimed diplomatic immunity after her car hit the teenager's motorbike at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Speaking at the G7, Boris Johnson said the president was "extremely sympathetic" and "actively engaged" in the case.

Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said the conversation seemed to be a "significant development" but she was "anxious to await further information" and to see "exactly where the comments made yesterday will lead to".