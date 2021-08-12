The moment a man was tackled to the ground and arrested after claiming to have a bomb outside a police station has been caught on bodycam.

Jayesh Thanki had called 999 to say he was going to take an explosive device in a bag to Weston Favell police station in Northampton, on 14 May 2020.

The building was evacuated and the video shows officers offering him a cigarette before moving in once he took his hand out of the bag.

Jayesh Thanki, 46, of Dryleys Court, Northampton had made multiple abusive calls to the police, blaming them for his eviction.

He pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat and was jailed for three years at Northampton Crown Court.