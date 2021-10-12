A dog has been employed by a fire service to help staff deal with stress and trauma.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said its new recruit, Olive, was the UK's first officially accredited fire service wellbeing support dog.

The three-year-old cocker spaniel was born in a puppy farm and kept in poor conditions before she was seized by police and taken to a rescue centre.

Her "soft nature" was "perfect" for the role, the fire service said.

