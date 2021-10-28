A poem to celebrate Northamptonshire has been written by a bard using words suggested by people living in the county.

BBC Radio Northampton listeners contributed photos and three words each to describe the place they live.

Northampton's new bard Kezzabelle Ambler used the submissions to create Northamptonshire's DNA, a poem which pays tribute to a county "overlooked and underrated, berated and celebrated anyhow".

She said: "I’ve been commissioned to write poems for weddings, birthdays, funerals and all sorts of unusual things – but never quite something like this.

"I’ve worked with kids where they bring a line to the table and we try and shape it into something – but this has been interesting and I’ve used every single word that was sent in."