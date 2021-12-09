Two Covid-19 vaccinators have praised the camaraderie among their team and appealed for more volunteers to come forward.

Lucy Hibberd started as an admin assistant in the NHS and Claire Holloway is a paramedic. Both have been administering vaccines at a clinic in Northampton over the past year.

They are supported by many non-medically trained volunteers and said more were needed as the booster vaccination programme ramps up.

Ms Holloway said: "We would welcome anybody who wanted to come and help us with open arms."