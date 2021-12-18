A runner who set himself a target to run 2,021 miles in a year for charity described the challenge as "exhausting" as he neared the end.

Gary Herbert, 44, from Northampton, decided to help the town's Hope Centre, which provides meals, showers and other support to people sleeping rough.

He had raised nearly £4,000 with two weeks left of the year and thanked supporters for their donations and messages.

He said: "I just wanted to help the Hope Centre do their brilliant work. I knew it was going to be tough. It's been relentless. It's been emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting."