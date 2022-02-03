A swimmer who represented Great Britain at the last Paralympic Games has taken his campaign against dwarfism abuse into the classroom.

Will Perry, from Northamptonshire, has been inundated with support and has met the prime minister since he told the BBC he was "sick to death" of being laughed at every day.

After speaking to students in Towcester, he said: "I really want to educate the younger generation about my campaign and what I'm fighting so strongly for."

He said he hoped to continue arranging school visits to spread his message further.

