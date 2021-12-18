'Netball helped me triumph over lockdown despair'

A teenager who used netball as a way of coping during lockdown has been picked for the junior England squad.

Issy, 16, from Northamptonshire, said she struggled with her mental health but found ways of training at home when gyms were closed.

She said: "I didn't cope very well in lockdown. I felt really isolated, anxious and quite low. Netball's really helped me. I got an email saying I got into the England squad and it felt amazing."

She urged anyone who is struggling to realise that they are not alone and to find something they enjoy doing and are passionate about.

If you are struggling with mental health issues you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland) or visit the BBC Action Line website.