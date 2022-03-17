Sisters reunited after family flees Ukraine for UK

A woman and her two children have been reunited with her sister in the UK after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Hanna Reznichenko was greeted at Luton Airport by Valentyna Potter, who lives in Northampton and has given the family a place to stay.

Mrs Reznichenko said her house used to shake as bombs fell nearby and she was relieved to be away from the violence.

But she said was worried about her husband left behind in the country: "I don't know, can I see him again? Is he still alive?"