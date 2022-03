The moment 62 unexploded World War Two grenades were safety detonated has been caught on camera.

The ordnance was found in a garden in School Lane, Quinton, Northamptonshire.

About 20 homes were evacuated while a bomb disposal team carried out work to destroy the devices.

Northamptonshire Fire Service said on Twitter the "successful demolition" took place at about 12:30 BST by staff from the Royal Logistic Corps.