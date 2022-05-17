A man who has been in pain since bowel surgery said he has not given up hope of one day leading a more normal life.

Alan Huddart, from Roade in Northamptonshire, said: "Even now, seven years after surgery, I still suffer nerve pain. I've actually blacked out because of the tsunami of pain."

He said he was hopeful a new treatment involving a stimulator attached to his spine, controlled via his mobile phone, would mean he would one day be able to stop using morphine.

The NHS provides information and advice for people living with chronic pain.