A historic five-day fair said to date back to 1204 has begun in a Northamptonshire town.

Rothwell Fair, known as Proclamation Day, is opened by the Bailiff of the Manor who reads the ancient charter on horseback.

The town's fair, which starts on the first Monday after Trinity Sunday, celebrates the royal charter granted by King John in 1204 which allowed Rothwell to hold a market.

Other traditional ceremonies include a 'playful scuffle' when people attempt to "disarm" those taking the roles of halberdiers - or guards.

Pubs in the town open at 06:00 BST and serve, among other things, the traditional Rowell Fair beverage of rum and milk, which is offered to the bailiff.