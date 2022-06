The moment the International Space Station crossed between the Earth and the Sun has been captured on video.

Photographer Jamie Cooper, 52, used a specialist telescope and filmed the moving silhouette above his home in Whilton, near Daventry, Northamptonshire, on 17 June.

The "entire transit" across the Sun at 10:22 BST actually lasted less than a second.

"This was an opportunity not to be missed," he said.