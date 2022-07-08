A Ukrainian dancer has told how performing in a circus in the UK had provided an opportunity to show "how "talented, hard-working and strong we are".

Under the Homes for Ukrainians scheme, Circus Cortex gave refuge to 16 people who had spent three months hiding from Russian forces.

The circus will tour Northamptonshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex over the summer.

Circus dancer Tetiana Lotiuk, 23, who was in Kharkiv when war broke out in Ukraine, said: "Even if it's difficult, we can smile and make people happier and we can show how talented, how hard-working and how strong we are."