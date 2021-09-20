A teenage runner who has just won a national Under-15 sprint competition said she was focused on future Olympic success.

Savannah Morgan, from Northampton, won the 100m in the National Schools Championship, having trained several times a week from a young age.

The 14-year-old credited running for helping her cope with the Covid pandemic and facing the start of GCSEs.

She said: "I still have the same ambition to be an Olympic champion in the 100 metres and represent my country. There's definitely more to come, so watch this space."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk