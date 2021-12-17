A 99-year-old woman clocked 130mph (209km/h) in a sports car as she carried out a long-held dream of racing at Silverstone.

Manette Baillie, from Benhall Green in Suffolk, said it was "very thrilling" to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari with an instructor at the Northamptonshire circuit.

The event was organised by friends to mark her 100th birthday on 21 August and she raised more than £2,000 to refurbish a village hall.

She said: "I like speed. I liked fast skiing and horses. I managed 130. I'll have to go again, see if I can beat that."