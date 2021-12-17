A car used in stunt scenes in the latest James Bond film has gone on display.

The Aston Martin DB5 is appearing at the Silverstone Classic alongside some of the world's most iconic vehicles, including all seven of Lewis Hamilton's title-winning Formula 1 cars.

More than 100,000 people were expected at the Northamptonshire circuit for the three-day event.

BBC Look East reporter James Burridge was given a tour of one of 007's cars seen in No Time To Die.