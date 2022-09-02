Passengers have complained about hundreds of buses being cancelled throughout the summer in Northamptonshire.

Routes between Northampton and Kettering were among those halted by Stagecoach due to driver shortages.

Some passengers told the BBC the cancellations had made them late for work and they had to pay for taxis instead.

Stagecoach Midlands apologised, saying pressures would be "alleviated" as new drivers completed their training.

