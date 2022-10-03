It is hoped a new mountain bike park built on a former golf course will become a regional cycling centre.

Northampton Urban Bike Park in Hardingstone is free to use and there are four different trails for all abilities.

The site has not been used for more than seven years and has cost £750,000 to redevelop.

Gabrielle Deere from Northamptonshire Sport said: "It's so important for the county - whether or not you have ever tried mountain biking, we'll make sure you can give it a go."

