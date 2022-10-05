Two teenage sisters who aim to highlight diversity in children's books say it is "such a pleasure" seeing the impact they have had on younger children.

Kirsten, 14 and Aiyven, 13, from Northampton, have published a novel each and say they want to create characters from all over the world so "children can see themselves in books".

The sisters also promote literacy for children and review books on their own YouTube channel.

"We just love it [the impact] so much," said Aiyven.

