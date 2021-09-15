A police officer filmed making arrests in an early morning street brawl said his job was a "risky business, probably more so today than ever before."

A BBC reporter followed PC Iain Brown and his colleagues in Northampton as they attended a fight involving several men at about 05:00 BST one morning in July.

While awaiting back up from colleagues, he managed to handcuff two men before having to spray and chase a third who appeared to want to attack one of those detained.

The number of violent crime and sexual offences reported in Northamptonshire has risen by 60% over five years, from 19,654 in the 12 months to August 2018 to 31,434 in the year to August 2022.