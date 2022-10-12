The redevelopment of the site of two former retailers into living accommodation is part of a major plan to reinvigorate a town centre.

Northampton's Marks and Spencer store on Abington Street closed in 2018 as part of a savings plan by the retailer.

Neighbouring BHS shut in 2016 but part of the unit has been used as a fashion and furniture retailer since.

Work is now set to begin on replacing the two empty town centre department stores with flats as part of a regeneration of the town centre.