Part of a river has been transformed into a thriving wildlife habitat by two beavers in the space of a year.

They were introduced to the River Glaven in North Norfolk, where they have built lodges and dams, and turned an area of dry ground into a large pond.

They were brought in by the Norfolk Rivers Trust from Scotland because the area needed restoration and it is now hoped they will breed and expand their family.

Dr Jonah Tosney from the trust said: "In terms of biodiversity and bringing wildlife back, they're absolutely amazing."