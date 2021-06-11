'Harry, we done it,' says mother of Harry Dunn

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles has shared her relief at justice for her son after a three-year legal battle.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas was given eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, for causing the death of the 19-year-old motorcyclist in Northamptonshire in 2019.

She told reporters outside the Old Bailey: "Job done, promise complete, properly complete now.

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life. Harry we done it. We're good, we're good."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk