A man who set up a mental health support charity after his daughter took her own life has urged people to talk to others if they are struggling.

We Mind & Kelly Matters was founded by friends and family of Kelly Hewitt, a prison officer who died in December 2018.

The charity, based in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has launched a beer mat and poster campaign at pubs across the county, with the aim of starting conversations and spreading suicide awareness over Christmas.

John Hewitt said: "If you're struggling and you can talk to somebody, it's like a weight's been lifted off your shoulders. You're not on your own, we all experience dark thoughts."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, BBC Action Line has details of support available.

