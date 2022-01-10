'People like me see racial microaggression daily'

A student said she often experiences similar situations to a charity founder who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal event.

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey apologised and resigned after questioning Ngozi Fulani about her background at Buckingham Palace in November.

Karen Muzvaba, 20, from Rushden in Northamptonshire, said: "It really did hit home a bit because people like me, we go through that daily.

"You do have difficulties when growing up in a small town that is not very aware of racial microaggressions and racial bias and I did suffer some bullying in school."