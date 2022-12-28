A farm has been helping to reduce festive waste by feeding a village's old Christmas trees to its goats.

Ganders Goat in Cottingham, near Corby, Northamptonshire, has collected about 30 used trees from local people.

Ian Horton, from the farm, said: "Goats naturally eat trees and, when they're out in the wild, they eat from knee-high and above. Christmas trees are fantastic for them."

Once the needles and bark have been eaten, the trunk and branches go to the farm's biomass boiler or are chopped up as firewood for campers.

