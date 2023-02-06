Residents on a street where an above-ground sewage pipe has been built outside their homes have called it an eyesore.

The temporary structure in Stanton Cross, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, will allow repairs to take place on the underground pipe, where a leak was detected in December.

One person living nearby said: "It's an absolute eyesore and sometimes it really does smell, especially if the wind is going in your direction."

Anglian Water apologised for the disruption but said it meant a "new, robust lining" could be installed on the damaged underground sewer pipe and the work should be completed by the end of March.