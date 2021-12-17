Engineers have inserted a special lining into a fractured sewer pipe to repair it without digging up a road.

Anglian Water detected a problem underground at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

They built a huge overground pipe, which some residents have complained is unsightly and smells, to allow the underground pipe to be fixed.

The company insisted the work was essential to avoid a pipe failure and was the simplest way to fix it. Engineer Mark Froggatt said: "This is almost like keyhole surgery or even like replacing a stent into an artery. You end up with a pipe within a pipe."