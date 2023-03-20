The trial of a primary school teacher accused of murdering her partner and burying him in their garden has been shown video of her buying compost and stone.

Northampton Crown Court was told the partly mummified remains of Nicholas Billingham, 42, were found at a property in the town in March last year - four-and-a-half months after he was last seen.

The jury watched CCTV footage of Fiona Beal purchasing two trolleys of supplies from a B&Q store in November 2021, including 500 litres of compost, 10 large bags of stone and a plastic trough.

The 49-year-old, of Moore Street, denies murder and the trial continues.