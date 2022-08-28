An exhibition celebrating Scalextric has opened at the home of the British Grand Prix.

A miniature track at the Silverstone Museum features a detailed depiction of the famous circuit and is open to the public until 16 April.

The Scalextric set also features architectural elements including grandstands and Silverstone Wing, which includes pit garages and the pit lane.

Its designers used 108 individual sections of Scalextric track to create the replica raceway.