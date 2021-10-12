Aerial pictures of a fire at an industrial estate show the charred and smoking remains of business units.

The units at Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby were "severely damaged" in the blaze, which began in the early hours of Tuesday.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire Service could be seen damping down at the site in drone footage.

A post on Twitter said: "Fire investigators will attend the scene to begin to investigate a possible cause for the fire."