A football commentator has carried out his promise to get a tattoo if a striker scored 20 goals in a season.

Tim Oglethorpe said on BBC Radio Northampton in 2020 he would be inked if Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins hit the mark, which he did against Doncaster in March.

The 30-year-old ended the campaign on 22 goals and Tim had "SH22" and a football tattooed on his bicep, which he described as being "uncomfortable but a bearable pain".

He said: "I've not known a player have a season like Sam has had, so it's well worth commemorating and celebrating with a tattoo."

The Cobblers secured automatic promotion to League One after beating Tranmere on the final day of the season on 8 May.