A traditional fair got under way with the usual playful scuffles and a man addressing a town on horseback.

The Rowell Fair in Rothwell, Northamptonshire is thought to have been taking place since 1204, when the town celebrated being granted the right to hold a market.

People take part in the play-fights in an attempt to "disarm" those taking the roles of halberdiers - or guards.

Pubs in the town open at 06:00 serving, among other things, the traditional Rowell Fair beverage of rum and milk, which is offered to the bailiff.