Video captured the moment a man was Tasered and arrested after murdering his wife and two children.

Northamptonshire Police bodycam footage shows officers breaking into a property at Petherton Court, Kettering on 15 December 2022 and finding Saju Chelavalel holding a knife.

After repeatedly demanding he put the knife down, an officer discharges and Taser and the 52-year-old is arrested.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and was jailed for a minimum of 40 years at Northampton Crown Court.