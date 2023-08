The explosion-like sound of a sonic boom was recorded by a doorbell camera.

The footage was captured in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday night after RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft flew overhead.

People reported hearing a loud bang in parts of Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire at about 21:30 BST.

A sonic boom is the noise of shockwaves created when the speed of sound is broken, which is typically about 700mph (1,127kmph).