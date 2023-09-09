BBC Rewind: Job fears over computerised tills

Archive footage from 1978 shows a mixed response to a supermarket pioneering computerised checkouts.

Tesco in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was one of the first to install new tills that provided itemised receipts for customers and allowed shops to keep track of stock more efficiently.

Previously, checkout staff had to type the price of each product and items in stockrooms had to be counted manually.

A union boss said he was cautious about what it would mean for shop workers' jobs, as the technology was rolled out through the 1980s.

