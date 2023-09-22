A man caught driving a Porsche at more than twice the speed limit on a busy dual carriageway has been banned.

Christopher Debono, 62, was recorded travelling at 162mph (260km/h) by a Northamptonshire Police mobile enforcement van on the A43 Corby bypass at 18:15 BST on 19 May.

Debono, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, pleaded guilty to driving at a speed in excess of 70mph at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court, was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay £1,490.

Matthew O’Connell, from the Northamptonshire Police safer roads team, said: "Excess speed vastly increases the chances of a serious collision, and the consequences of a crash at over 160mph do not bear thinking about."