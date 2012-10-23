Adam Crampton admitted more than 300 burglaries in the past five years
Prolific teenage burglar Adam Crampton jailed

A teenage burglar has been jailed for five years for stealing from hundreds of homes.

Adam Crampton, 19, of no fixed address, began committing burglaries when he was just 12.

He told the judge at Leicester Crown Court that he wants to turn over a new leaf.

