Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prolific teenage burglar Adam Crampton jailed
A teenage burglar has been jailed for five years for stealing from hundreds of homes.
Adam Crampton, 19, of no fixed address, began committing burglaries when he was just 12.
He told the judge at Leicester Crown Court that he wants to turn over a new leaf.
The BBC's Anthony Bartram reports.
-
23 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-20051740/prolific-teenage-burglar-adam-crampton-jailedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window