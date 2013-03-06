Media player
Terminally-ill man George Martin wants law change
An 86-year-old man from Nottinghamshire with terminal lung cancer wants a change in the law so he can be allowed to die.
George Martin, from Westwood, near Selston, is starving himself to death in order to end his life.
Jo Healey reports for East Midlands Today.
06 Mar 2013
