Red Arrows fly-past in Nottingham for Armed Forces Day
The Red Arrows have been showing off some of their spectacular moves in preparation for Armed Forces Day in Nottingham.
In 2011 the team lost two pilots in separate accidents. For much of 2012, seven planes flew in formation.
One of the highlights of their new season is a fly-past for Armed Forces Day in Nottingham.
Dominic Heale reports.
29 Jun 2013
