The seats at the Royal Concert Hall were partially paid for by donations from the public
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall auditorium revamp 'almost ready'

One of the biggest concert venues in the East Midlands is about to get a lot more comfortable.

Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall has closed for six weeks while it replaces its 2,423 seats, with money raised partly from donations.

They were ripped out and replaced by the same company that put them in 32 years ago.

Paul Bradshaw reports.

  • 13 Aug 2014
