People in Nottingham have been left baffled over why the city's annual Christmas market appears in a trailer for a Hollywood horror film.

Nottingham City Council organises the Christmas market but did not realise it featured in the trailer for Krampus until an employee's son spotted it.

The film, in which a boy accidentally summons a Christmas demon, was filmed in New Zealand according to IMDb.

Legendary Pictures and Universal have not yet commented.