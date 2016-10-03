Footage of a pedestrian hit by a car on a zebra crossing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage of a pedestrian hit by a car in Nottingham

The moment a pedestrian is hit by a car as she walks over a zebra crossing in Netherfield was captured on video.

CCTV cameras in Eight Barbers, in Victoria Road, captured the shocking footage of a yellow car hitting a woman as she crosses the road.

Nottinghamshire Police said nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

  • 03 Oct 2016