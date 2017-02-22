Bus Pass Elvis has left the building

Video

Serial fringe candidate Dave Bishop has decided to stand down from national politics after a 20-year career.

He first stood for Neil Hamilton's seat in Tatton in the 1997 general election, naming his party "Lord Biro Versus the Scallywag Tories".

His profile grew in 2014, when he stood as a candidate for the Bus Pass Elvis Party and beat the Liberal Democrats in a Nottingham City Council by-election.