Mansfield experiences 'Oscars moment' announcing wrong winner
The Mansfield count had its own version of the Oscars' "Envelopegate" - after the returning officer announced the wrong winning candidate.
The Conservatives took Mansfield for the first time, overturning 94 years of Labour rule.
09 Jun 2017
