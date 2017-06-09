Mansfield has its Oscars moment
The Mansfield count had its own version of the Oscars' "Envelopegate" - after the returning officer announced the wrong winning candidate.

The Conservatives took Mansfield for the first time, overturning 94 years of Labour rule.

