Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ancient game of ringing the bull
Ringing the bull is a traditional pub game in which players try to attach a ring suspended on a rope from the ceiling on to a hook, traditionally a bull's horn.
One place in England it is played - by local "Jedi masters" - is the Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem in Nottingham, which claims to be the oldest inn in England.
Ringing the bull, which has been played for several centuries, is also found in parts of the United States.
-
12 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-40900283/the-ancient-game-of-ringing-the-bullRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window