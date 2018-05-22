Video

CCTV of the moment a Nottingham man was stabbed to death has been released by police hunting the killer.

Aqib Mazhar was fatally injured when the car he was in was stopped and attacked on Russell Road at about 20:30 BST on 1 June 2016.

Five other men have been jailed and a £10,000 reward offered but the suspect pictured with the knife has not been found.

Police said the "heartless" killer had left Mr Mazhar's family "devastated" by the loss.